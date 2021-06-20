Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a flaming dumpster fire in Short Pump on Sunday.
Police say the fire started early Sunday afternoon near 12201 West Broad Street, near The Daily Kitchen & Bar and Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi.
Investigators said three to four dumpsters were engulfed with serious flames, but no nearby buildings were impacted. Detectives are working to find a cause.
No injuries were reported.
