Here’s a list of Nat’l Night Out events in Central Va.

(WWBT) - National Night Out, coined “America’s night out against crime,” is right around the corner on Aug. 3.

Local law enforcement across the country will join neighborhoods and businesses to host special events including block parties, cookouts and more.

Here’s a list of some National Night Out events planned in Central Virginia:

Chesterfield County will host a National Night Out kick-off on Saturday, June 26 from 5-8:30 p.m. in Westchester Commons, 15786 WC Main Street.

The event will include live music, vendors and visits from local law enforcement. Food donations will also be accepted.

Neighborhoods in the county can register for the Aug. 3 National Night Out at this link. Block parties, cookouts and visits from police are planned for 6-10 p.m.

Hanover County is planning its highly-ranked National Night Out slated for Aug. 3.

If your community is planning an event for National Night Out, or you’d like to know more about Hanover’s program, contact Deputy Russ Beltran at 804-365-7116 or by email at nationalnightout@hanovercounty.gov by July 9.

Learn more at this link.

