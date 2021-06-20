Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to join state officials Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s new headquarters.

The new, 95,000-square-foot headquarters accompanies a 315,000-sqaure-foot distribution center in Mechanicsville.

The administrative headquarters at 7420 Freight Way will contribute to oversight for 394 state stores, alcohol education and approximately 19,000 ABC licensed establishments.

This is a developing story.

