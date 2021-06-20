Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative headquarters and 315,000-square-foot distribution center in Hanover County open on Monday.(Virginia ABC)
By Hannah Eason
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to join state officials Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s new headquarters.

The new, 95,000-square-foot headquarters accompanies a 315,000-sqaure-foot distribution center in Mechanicsville.

The administrative headquarters at 7420 Freight Way will contribute to oversight for 394 state stores, alcohol education and approximately 19,000 ABC licensed establishments.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime...
Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Man accused of attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; Stolen vehicle at large

Latest News

Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert: Storms likely bring heavy rain on Tuesday
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
A volunteer holds a sample of water from the James River as part of the James River Watch...
Online program reports real-time James River conditions
FILE: Lumber pile
Lumber costs are still high, and so is demand for homes