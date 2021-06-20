Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

First Alert: Storms likely bring heavy rain on Tuesday

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms could cause flooding issues on Tuesday
Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.(WWBT)
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected on Tuesday will likely bring heavy rain to Central Virginia.

The showers and storms could begin as early as the Tuesday morning commute and will likely continue through the midday hours into the afternoon as a cold front crosses the commonwealth.

Too much rain may fall in a short amount of time if multiple rounds of thunderstorms move over the same locations. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible. At least 1 inch of rain is likely in most spots, with locally higher amounts possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined all of Central Virginia in a marginal risk for flash flooding on Tuesday.

There is a marginal risk for flash flooding on Tuesday as a cold front squeezes out a lot of...
There is a marginal risk for flash flooding on Tuesday as a cold front squeezes out a lot of moisture across Central Virginia.(WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined eastern Virginia in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday. The severe threat will depend on the timing of the front. If it arrives in the morning, that would end the threat sooner, but a slower frontal arrival in the afternoon could increase the severe risk in the midday hours. The primary threat would be gusty winds.

The threat for severe storms on Tuesday will depend on the timing of the cold front moving in...
The threat for severe storms on Tuesday will depend on the timing of the cold front moving in from the west. If it arrives in the morning, the severe risk will be much lower.(WWBT)

Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates on the threat for heavy rain and storms.

Once the rain and storms move out, temperatures will drop and comfortable air will arrive on Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime...
Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Man accused of attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; Stolen vehicle at large

Latest News

A volunteer holds a sample of water from the James River as part of the James River Watch...
Online program reports real-time James River conditions
Forecast: Hot Monday, stormy Tuesday, then drier
Sunday evening update: Hot Monday, stormy Tuesday, then drier
Sunday evening update: Hot Monday, stormy Tuesday, then drier
Hot next few days, rain chances increase early in the week
Saturday night forecast: Hot next few days, rain chances increase early in the week