First Alert: Storms likely bring heavy rain on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected on Tuesday will likely bring heavy rain to Central Virginia.

The showers and storms could begin as early as the Tuesday morning commute and will likely continue through the midday hours into the afternoon as a cold front crosses the commonwealth.

Too much rain may fall in a short amount of time if multiple rounds of thunderstorms move over the same locations. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible. At least 1 inch of rain is likely in most spots, with locally higher amounts possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined all of Central Virginia in a marginal risk for flash flooding on Tuesday.

There is a marginal risk for flash flooding on Tuesday as a cold front squeezes out a lot of moisture across Central Virginia. (WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined eastern Virginia in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday. The severe threat will depend on the timing of the front. If it arrives in the morning, that would end the threat sooner, but a slower frontal arrival in the afternoon could increase the severe risk in the midday hours. The primary threat would be gusty winds.

The threat for severe storms on Tuesday will depend on the timing of the cold front moving in from the west. If it arrives in the morning, the severe risk will be much lower. (WWBT)

Once the rain and storms move out, temperatures will drop and comfortable air will arrive on Wednesday!

