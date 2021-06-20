Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Father’s Day Forecast: hot and humid with Claudette staying south

Rain chance goes up Tuesday
By Andrew Freiden
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather sticks around the next few days, with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and humid. Any remnants of the tropical system will likely pass to our south across the Carolinas. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely, could be a strong storm if the front holds off until afternoon.. Lows in the low 70s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)

First Alert: Low humidity returns starting on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Best weather Day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. (Another low humidity, best weather day of the week) Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated late day storm possible

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated late day storm possible

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime...
Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner to be held at Washington National Cathedral
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide

Latest News

Hot next few days, rain chances increase early in the week
Saturday night forecast: Hot next few days, rain chances increase early in the week
Forecast: Hot next few days, rain chances increase early in the week
Saturday morning update: Hot & humid weekend, rain to start the workweek
Saturday morning update: Hot & humid weekend, rain to start the workweek
Forecast: Hot and humid weekend ahead