Father’s Day Forecast: hot and humid with Claudette staying south

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather sticks around the next few days, with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and humid. Any remnants of the tropical system will likely pass to our south across the Carolinas. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely, could be a strong storm if the front holds off until afternoon.. Lows in the low 70s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)

First Alert: Low humidity returns starting on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Best weather Day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. (Another low humidity, best weather day of the week) Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated late day storm possible

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated late day storm possible

