Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint at Richmond International Airport.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Hannah Eason
Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County woman was arrested and fined on Friday for bringing a loaded gun in her carry-on items at Richmond International Airport.

The woman, who lives in Midlothian and was not identified by police, was carrying a handgun loaded with six bullets. Transportation Security Administration officials say the gun was detected by the X-ray machine at the security checkpoint.

Police responded to the June 18 incident, confiscated the gun and cited the woman with weapon charges.

TSA has confiscated nine guns from passengers at the Richmond International Airport this year, and despite fewer passengers due to the pandemic, 22 guns were confiscated in 2020. Fourteen guns were confiscated in 2019, according to TSA.

TSA reminds travelers that even though individuals can have a concealed carry permit, firearms cannot be carried onto an airplane.

