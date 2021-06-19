Healthcare Pros
Man accused of attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; Stolen vehicle at large

Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi driver on Interstate 95.
By Hannah Eason
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of assaulting a taxi driver and abandoning him on the side of Interstate 95.

Police say man between ages 25 and 35 was riding with a taxi driver on I-95 when the man “suddenly attacked him” around 11:18 p.m. on Friday.

When the driver, a 39-year-old driver from Churchville, Maryland, pulled over to the side of the interstate, he was attacked a second time. The cab driver was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle and left on the side of the highway. According to police, the driver refused medical treatment.

The man drove away from mile marker 103 in Caroline County, near Route 207, and headed south on the expressway, police said.

The stolen vehicle is a white Dodge Grand Caravan with Maryland plates 62470B. “Victory Cab Inc” is displayed on each side.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

