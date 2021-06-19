Healthcare Pros
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called to the crash on I-95 south, just north of Ashland around 10 a.m.

According to the investigation, a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder when the driver of a pick-up hit it from behind. Police say the tractor-trailer had reflective triangles behind it.

Police said the driver of the pick-up, identified Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, of Alexandria, died at the scene. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

A male passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the seatbelt status of the passenger is unconfirmed.

The crash closed all southbound lanes on I-95 near Exit 92 in Ashland, causing seven to eight-mile delays.

The crash remains under investigation.

