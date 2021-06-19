VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.
Police were called to the crash on I-95 south, just north of Ashland around 10 a.m.
According to the investigation, a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder when the driver of a pick-up hit it from behind. Police say the tractor-trailer had reflective triangles behind it.
Police said the driver of the pick-up, identified Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, of Alexandria, died at the scene. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.
A male passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the seatbelt status of the passenger is unconfirmed.
The crash closed all southbound lanes on I-95 near Exit 92 in Ashland, causing seven to eight-mile delays.
The crash remains under investigation.
