Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia marijuana legalization timetable has many confused

Marijuana
Marijuana
By Associated Press
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The date for legalizing marijuana possession is drawing near in Virginia, and people have questions.

Advocacy groups have been flooded with calls from people trying to understand exactly what becomes legal in July.

State lawmakers voted in February to allow up to an ounce of marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales would begin.

Then in April, lawmakers moved up the legalization date to this July 1. So adults will be allowed to possess the drug, but they still can’t buy or sell it, or transport it across state lines.

The contradictions may continue until Virginia establishes a legal marketplace.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

Latest News

Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Kenneth Wayne Woodfin
No parole for Virginia man who killed 3 during 1984 rampage
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Man accused of attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; Stolen vehicle at large
Carlos Santana
Santana adds Richmond stop to fall tour