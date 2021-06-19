Healthcare Pros
Victims named, two still missing after tubing down Dan River

A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called 911. Four were rescued Thursday with another three tubers’ bodies that were also found.
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 3 hours ago
EDEN, N.C. (WDBJ) - Officials released the names of victims following the deadly Dan River incident on Thursday.

A family on a recreational float went over a dam and a search effort commenced.

A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called 911. Four were rescued Thursday with another three tubers’ bodies that were also found.

Teresa Villino, 30 of Eden, N.C., and Isiah Crawford, 7 of Eden, N.C., are both still missing as of Friday.

The following were recovered and found dead:

Bridish Crawford, 27 of Eden, N.C.,

Antonio Ramon, 30 of Eden, N.C.

Sophie Wilson, 14 of LaPorte, Indiana

The following were rescued from the water:

Rueben Villino, 30 of Eden, N.C.

Eric Villino, 14 of Eden, N.C.

Irene Villino, 18 of Eden, N.C.

Karlos Villino, 14 of LaPorte, Indiana

Visit the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for added updates.

