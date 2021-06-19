Healthcare Pros
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Officials with the TBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said during a media briefing Friday that they are now investigating Summer Wells father’s claims that the 5-year-old was kidnapped.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, father of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of an AMBER Alert, told WVLT News he believes his daughter was abducted.

The search for Summer has spanned hundreds of acres and has even led police into the family’s Beech Creek home. Don Wells says he doesn’t mind authorities searching his home because it’s all a part of the process.

“Well I think they have to do that. They can’t rule out anybody it’s their job to rule out everybody,” said Don Wells. “They’re just doing their job what they’ve got to do and we welcome them to do their job for sure.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Wells family is cooperating with the investigation, but Don Wells said people on social media are still accusing them of foul play.

“People don’t know what’s going on and they’re touting all kinds of stuff on Facebook and stuff,” said Don Wells.

Summer Wells’ disappearance isn’t the first time a family member has gone missing. The sister of Summer’s mother, Candus Wells, disappeared in Wisconsin back in 2009.

“Her sister went missing and was never found not a trace,” said Don Wells.

Don Wells is convinced someone abducted his daughter and that she is now far away from the woods where authorities are searching.

“Me personally I’m pretty certain someone grabbed her, threw her in a car and left the area. Summer if you can hear me we all love you so much,” Don Wells said.

Officials with the TBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said during a media briefing Friday that they are now investigating Summer Wells father’s claims that the 5-year-old was kidnapped.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

