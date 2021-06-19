Healthcare Pros
Spotsylvania detectives investigate 3 overnight shootings; 1 seriously injured

By Hannah Eason
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Detectives from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are investigating several shootings, one of which left a man critically injured, that happened early Saturday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., law enforcement responded to Lee’s Hill shopping center with reported of an assault and shots fired. Deputies say when they arrived, they needed assistance from the Fredericksburg Police Department to contain a “large, chaotic crowd,” according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

A 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was given first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and has undergone surgery.

Deputies believe the crowd left a nearby restaurant at closing time, congregated in the parking lot and a fight broke out. Police also believe there were multiple shooters.

At around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to a house on Daffodil Drive for reports of a shooting. No injuries were reported, but officers say several bullet holes were found in the home.

At around 4:55 a.m., deputies were called to Terra Springs Drive for reports of a shooting. No injuries were reported, but officers say several bullet holes were also found in the house.

Detective believe some of the shootings are related, but at this time, no additional details are available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.

Submit a news tip.

