Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of stealing from an ABC store.

Deputies said two suspects went into the ABC store in Quinton on June 18 and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise and store property.

The suspects might have got away in an older green-colored model coupe.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

