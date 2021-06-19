Santana adds Richmond stop to fall tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary musician Carlos Santana has added the Altria Theater to his Blessings and Miracles Tour this fall.

Santana will play at the Altria Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

Over four decades, the artist has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, including nine Grammys for a single project for 1999′s Supernatural.

“For more than four decades - from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries,” stated a release from the Altria Theater.

Tickets are available through this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.