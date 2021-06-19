Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club celebrates 50 years at RVA’s R street location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club celebrated on Saturday 50 years at its R Street location in Richmond.

The club’s Alumni Day commemorated decades of members who attended the club as well as its 50th anniversary in the Oakwood neighborhood.

Originally the Red Shield Boys Club, the organization opened its doors in 1920 at North 25th Street before expanding and relocating to R Street.

Mayor Levar Stoney, Sheriff Antoinette Irving and School Board Chair Cheryl Burke attended the event at 3701 R Street.

Former members of the Richmond Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club pose during Alumni Day. (Katey Sanders)

