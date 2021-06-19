RVA youth groups to host Juneteenth block party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Youth leaders are gathering on Saturday to host a talent show and block party in honor of Juneteenth.

The “Keep Our Kids Free: Youth Talent Showcase and Block Party” will include youth performers, live music, vendors, raffles and more.

Leaders from RISE for Youth and Community 50/50, two Richmond-based youth organizations, will coordinate the event in commemoration of 156 years of emancipation.

The event runs from 12-3 p.m. at Six Points Innovation Center, 3001 Meadowbridge Road.

Learn more about RISE for Youth here. More information on Community 50/50 can be found here.

