Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RVA youth groups to host Juneteenth block party

FILE: Children choose books from a table at a Juneteenth event.
FILE: Children choose books from a table at a Juneteenth event.(WKYT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Youth leaders are gathering on Saturday to host a talent show and block party in honor of Juneteenth.

The “Keep Our Kids Free: Youth Talent Showcase and Block Party” will include youth performers, live music, vendors, raffles and more.

Leaders from RISE for Youth and Community 50/50, two Richmond-based youth organizations, will coordinate the event in commemoration of 156 years of emancipation.

The event runs from 12-3 p.m. at Six Points Innovation Center, 3001 Meadowbridge Road.

Learn more about RISE for Youth here. More information on Community 50/50 can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

Latest News

Flooding in Richmond caused by Hurricane Agnes.
On This Day: Hurricane Agnes makes landfall before devastating Richmond days later
Juneteenth in Dorey park
‘This isn’t enslaved history, this is American history’: Organizers reflect on importance of Juneteenth federal holiday signing
The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to...
Housing advocates encourages Gov. Northam to issue Executive Order on extending evictions
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital nurses
Front-line workers being recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence