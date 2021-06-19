Vehicle involved in I-95 carjacking recovered, passenger identified

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say the vehicle involved in a carjacking on I-95 has been recovered. The passenger has also been located and identified.

VSP was searching for a man accused of assaulting a taxi driver and abandoning him on the side of Interstate 95.

Police say a man between ages 25 and 35 was riding with a taxi driver on I-95 when the man “suddenly attacked him” around 11:18 p.m. on Friday.

When the driver, a 39-year-old driver from Churchville, Maryland, pulled over to the side of the interstate, he was attacked a second time. The cab driver was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle and left on the side of the highway. According to police, the driver refused medical treatment.

The man drove away from mile marker 103 in Caroline County, near Route 207, and headed south on the expressway, police said.

