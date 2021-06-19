HobbyTown’s largest Va. store opens Saturday; Richmond, Chesterfield locations to close

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - As HobbyTown closes its locations in Chesterfield and Richmond, the franchise will be opening the state’s largest Hobbytown store in Glen Allen.

The new, 13,000-square-foot location includes thousands of hobby and toy products, RCF race tracks, a drift track and a game room for party reservations.

The 9900 W Broad St. store will continue to offer online ordering and store pickup.

Chesterfield’s location at 9678 Midlothian Turnpike and Richmond’s at 8032 W. Broad Street will subsequently close.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.