HobbyTown’s largest Va. store opens Saturday; Richmond, Chesterfield locations to close

(Source: WVLT)
By Hannah Eason
Updated: 1 hour ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - As HobbyTown closes its locations in Chesterfield and Richmond, the franchise will be opening the state’s largest Hobbytown store in Glen Allen.

The new, 13,000-square-foot location includes thousands of hobby and toy products, RCF race tracks, a drift track and a game room for party reservations.

The 9900 W Broad St. store will continue to offer online ordering and store pickup.

Chesterfield’s location at 9678 Midlothian Turnpike and Richmond’s at 8032 W. Broad Street will subsequently close.

