Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner to be held at Washington National Cathedral

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, discussing the U.S. Navy's role in the global maritime environment.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - The funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Warner fought in both World War II and the Korean War. He served as the Secretary of the Navy and then represented the commonwealth in the senate from 1979 to 2009.

He died of heart failure last month at the age of 94.

For more information, click here.

