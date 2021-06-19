Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner to be held at Washington National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - The funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Warner fought in both World War II and the Korean War. He served as the Secretary of the Navy and then represented the commonwealth in the senate from 1979 to 2009.

He died of heart failure last month at the age of 94.

