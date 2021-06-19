Forecast: Hot & humid weekend, rain to start the workweek
Widespread rain holds off until Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity build this weekend with an isolated storm possible each afternoon and evening
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated late afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few storms possible, mainly south of I-64. Any remnants of the tropical system will likely pass to our south across the Carolinas. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: A strong cold front could bring strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
