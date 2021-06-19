Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Hot & humid weekend, rain to start the workweek

Widespread rain holds off until Tuesday
By Sophia Armata
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity build this weekend with an isolated storm possible each afternoon and evening

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated late afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few storms possible, mainly south of I-64. Any remnants of the tropical system will likely pass to our south across the Carolinas. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: A strong cold front could bring strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

Latest News

Forecast: Hot and humid weekend ahead
Forecast: Hot and humid weekend
Forecast: Hot and humid weekend
Forecast: Humidity & temperatures climb into the weekend!
Forecast: Humidity & temperatures climb into the weekend!
Forecast: Dry end to the work week, humidity returns this weekend!