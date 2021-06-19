Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows emergency personnel at the scene of a mass casualty incident near Downtown 9 in Show Low, Ariz., Saturday, June 19, 2021. Police say a driver in a pickup truck has plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Authorities say officers then chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Police say six cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town, northeast of Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also has been hospitalized in critical condition.(Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said.

Six people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix, police said. Helmets, shoes and crumpled and broken bicycles were strewn across the street after the crash, and a tire was wedged into the grill of the truck, which had damage to its top and sides and a bullet hole in a window.

Two other people went to a hospital themselves, city spokeswoman Grace Payne said, and one of the severely injured was later flown by medical helicopter to a Phoenix-area hospital.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, also was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“We don’t know the motivation,” Payne told The Associated Press. “We know he fled the scene.”

Police said a Ford pickup truck struck the bicyclists about 7:25 a.m. in downtown Show Low during the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluff race, then fled. Officers pursued the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot, authorities said.

Payne said the driver did not comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released. Neither were the identities of the suspect and victims.

Officials said the race had 270 participants.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” police spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter said in a statement.

The Navajo County sheriff’s office and Arizona Department of Public Safety were helping investigate. U.S. 60, the main street in the town tucked in the White Mountains, was closed in the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

Latest News

Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club's Alumni Day.
Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club celebrates 50 years at RVA’s R street location
The SPICE Cultural Festival will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 14,...
Chesterfield announces SPICE multicultural festival
(Source: WVLT)
HobbyTown’s largest Va. store opens Saturday; Richmond, Chesterfield locations to close
Claudette: Heavy rain, flood threat for Gulf Coast