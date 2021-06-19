Coast Guard: 4 rescued on sinking boat 32 miles off Virginia

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued four people on a boat taking on water and sinking about 32 miles off Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter from stations at Wachapreague, Chincoteague and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

A crew transferred a pump to the sinking boat and took the vessel undertow.

Six hours later, the vessel was moored in Wachapreague, where it was later trailered.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.