Chesterfield announces SPICE multicultural festival

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education has announced a multicultural festival slated for August.

The free event will celebrate diversity and multiculturalism through the arts, according to a release from the county. The Sharing Practices of International Cultures through Engagement, or SPICE, Cultural Festival is planned for August 13-14.

Attendees can enjoy live music, art gallery shows, cultural performances, guest speakers, hands-on crafts for youth and more. Food trucks featuring international cuisine will be onsite.

“After a rough year navigating COVID-19 and being apart, we are excited to bring a brand-new, family friendly festival to Chesterfield and celebrate the people and cultures that make our community special,” said Dalila Medrano, Chesterfield’s multicultural community engagement coordinator.

The festival will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Perkinson Center, 11810 Centre Street in Chester.

