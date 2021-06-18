Virginia is changing expectations for child care providers to put focus on early education

Come July 1, Virginia will join a growing number of states to fold child care oversight into its Department of Education.

The seemingly small shift signifies a major change in how the state is thinking about early childhood development. For years, child care and K-12 schools have been treated as separate services, overseen by different agencies with different expectations. Most child care programs have long been licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services, which is more focused on regulatory compliance than the quality and content of classroom learning.

“We have felt like we’ve been managed as liabilities when we want to be treated as the assets we are,” said Kim Hulcher, executive director of the Virginia Child Care Association. Centers are subject to — and often cited for running afoul of — hundreds of standards, from the type of mulch under playground equipment to the protective covers over electric outlets. But statewide, only 25 percent of programs that accept public funding participate in a voluntary quality measurement system, which is aimed at improving curriculum and teaching.

“If I’m going to be honest, it hasn’t been a positive experience for most child care providers,” Hulcher said. “It was always, ‘What can we find that’s wrong?’ It was not ‘What can we find that’s right?’”

At the same time, investment in early childhood education has become more stratified, said Daphna Bassok, an associate professor of education and public policy at the University of Virginia. In recent years, there’s been a boost in funding for some preschool programs focused explicitly on learning and development, with the goal of preparing children for kindergarten. But Virginia still devotes limited dollars — beyond what’s required — to match the federal subsidies supporting other types of providers.

“What it’s led to is a system that’s incredibly fragmented and inefficient, but also where some kids have access to much better-resourced programs,” Bassok said. According to statewide assessments, 45 percent of kindergartners in Virginia enter school without “key literacy, math and social-emotional skills.” Among low-income families, it’s 55 percent.

As providers have struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning child care oversight to VDOE is seen as a crucial first step in stabilizing the industry. Jenna Conway, chief school readiness officer for the Virginia Department of Education, said the change in oversight will lead to more uniform standards for child care programs across the state. But within the industry, there’s hope that centering child care under the umbrella of public education will also lead to better and sustained funding.

“Yes, we have miles to go,” said Karin Bowles, Director of Strategy for the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. “But I think what this consolidation does is set up a strong, accountable system to build confidence in making those investments.”

