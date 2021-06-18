Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Senator Tim Kaine visits Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVA

Senator Tim Kaine and Carolyn Mitchell Dillard walk along the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at...
Senator Tim Kaine and Carolyn Mitchell Dillard walk along the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVA.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine made a stop at the University of Virginia on Friday while he was visiting Charlottesville.

He met with UVA President Jim Ryan and other representatives from the university at the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers.

The memorial honors the more than 4,000 enslaved African Americans who built and maintained the university.

While visiting, Kaine said learning about the history of slavery and segregation, and it’s long-term effects, is ongoing, noting that there’s still more education and work to be done.

“We still don’t do a very good job with our history,” Kaine said. “These are all legacies of a system that treated African American as property, less than a person, and it will take us so long to overcome those. Decisions like the decision this community has made to honor the named and unnamed laborers is part of what will get us where we need to go.”

Carolyn Mitchell Dillard, the university community liaison with the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said physically visiting the memorial is important to understanding its message.

“I think it’s important that as we build community, for, all people, to come and see this beautiful monument, this beautiful memorial, that is represented of lives, human lives, that have not been acknowledged,” Mitchell Dillard said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

Latest News

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Protesters and counterprotesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on...
Judge denies bid to move trial over white nationalist rally
Juneteenth in Dorey park
‘This isn’t enslaved history, this is American history’: Organizers reflect on importance of Juneteenth federal holiday signing
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Victims named, two still missing after tubing down Dan River