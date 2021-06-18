Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sen. Kaine discusses public housing in Charlottesville

By Andrew Webb
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was in Charlottesville Friday, June 18, to discuss the city’s housing needs with residents.

The Public Housing Community discussed the need for more money for its projects, as well as starting work programs for residents.

Sen. Kaine says these discussions will help shape legislation in the Senate.

“I was thinking about things that I haven’t done, and coming and talking to you in Charlottesville about housing needs here is not something I’ve done before,” the senator said. “I thought this would be a good opportunity to not just to hear from you, but hear from you when we are about to take meaningful action.”

Kaine says this was the first time he has met with folks in Charlottesville to discussing housing needs.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

Latest News

Juneteenth in Dorey park
‘This isn’t enslaved history, this is American history’: Organizers reflect on importance of Juneteenth federal holiday signing
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man who died of injuries at hospital following shooting
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 4.9 million people received first vaccine dose | More than 8.7 million doses administered
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield