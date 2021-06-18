Richmond’s Mayor seeks input for City Center plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is leading a new charge to redevelop a portion of downtown. After his Navy Hill proposal ultimately got rejected, and some lessons learned, these new plans could be approved by city council this fall.

“We believe city center will be a game-changer for our downtown,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond.

Game-changer or not, most people agree, there’s plenty of room in and around The Richmond Coliseum that’s prime for development.

“In the middle, in the heart of that, there’s nothing. There’s a lot of vacant land, there’s parking, there are parking garages. There’s nothing to come to here,” said Maritza Mercado Pechin, Deputy Director, Richmond Dept. of Planning and Development Review.

Now, a new vision is on paper to change that. City Center draft plans are out for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets and then 5th and 10th Streets. The city owns 25 acres around there. The plans call for an “innovation district,” which would include a mix of residential and office space, plus a hotel.

“The hope is to create a place where people live here and work here and shop and do a lot of their life in this part of town,” said Pechin.

The phased proposal calls for the demolition of the city-owned coliseum and an overhaul of the city hall or its relocation along with the John Marshall Courts Building. It would also bring a fire station to the area.

The city says it would use multiple developers on the project this time instead of just one in the Navy Hill proposal.

“The city center plan is a conceptual draft idea of what we think we can do with our downtown and using our current assets,” said Mayor Stoney.

About 20 percent of the development will have affordable housing. That’s just one of several important components in these news plans for one city councilor.

“But to make sure we’re creating jobs and ultimately more revenue from private investments to support our growth as a city,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Councilor.

A public meeting is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Richmond Convention Center. You can also click here to read the plan and comment.

