Community members demand action on high school construction with ‘Wythe Can’t Wait’ town hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders and the school board are still at odds over the construction of a new George Wythe High School. Now, community members are stepping up and demanding action with a ‘Wythe Can’t Wait’ community town hall meeting Friday evening.

The Richmond Community Coalition is trying to get a plan set in motion as soon as possible for the construction of that new school, criticizing the school board for waiting this long to make it happen.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says it could take until 2027 to open the new school.

The school board accused the city of already overpaying for three school renovations, so they voted to take control of this project. However, Mayor Stoney is going around their wishes, requesting design proposals this week for the new building, saying the school board is ignoring public demand.

The current school opened back in the 1960′s, so he says waiting until 2027 is unacceptable. The mayor’s deadline is 2024.

Members of the board have previously said the mayor’s interference in their plans would ‘undermine school governance’.

The coalition is hosting the town hall, and it will take place at 6 p.m. on June 18. The meeting will be held at George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street. The request for proposal of the school can be viewed here.

