Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Quicksburg woman arrested after police pursuit in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.

By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah County woman faces several felony charges after a police pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Rebecca Frost, 34, was charged with three felony counts of eluding law enforcement by both Harrisonburg City Police and Virginia State Police. Frost was also charged with reckless driving, assault on law enforcement, hit and run and driving on a revoked license. Frost was also charged with several traffic infractions.

State police said the pursuit began around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday along Port Republic Road after police pulled her over for an improper violation. The agency said while Frost did pull over, she took off and drove through the James Madison University’s campus onto I-81 and ended up off the interstate where she allegedly drove until a trooper made contact with her vehicle along South East Side Highway near the Miller Coors facility in Rockingham County. The contact ended the pursuit. Frost was transported to a local hospital before being booked at Rockingham Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

During the pursuit, Frost allegedly struck a VSP cruiser. However, the agency said no law enforcement were hurt.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

Latest News

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner to be held at Washington National Cathedral
Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime...
Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store
Water (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Coast Guard: 4 rescued on sinking boat 32 miles off Virginia
A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Protesters and counterprotesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on...
Judge denies bid to move trial over white nationalist rally