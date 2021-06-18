Quicksburg woman arrested after police pursuit in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah County woman faces several felony charges after a police pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Rebecca Frost, 34, was charged with three felony counts of eluding law enforcement by both Harrisonburg City Police and Virginia State Police. Frost was also charged with reckless driving, assault on law enforcement, hit and run and driving on a revoked license. Frost was also charged with several traffic infractions.

State police said the pursuit began around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday along Port Republic Road after police pulled her over for an improper violation. The agency said while Frost did pull over, she took off and drove through the James Madison University’s campus onto I-81 and ended up off the interstate where she allegedly drove until a trooper made contact with her vehicle along South East Side Highway near the Miller Coors facility in Rockingham County. The contact ended the pursuit. Frost was transported to a local hospital before being booked at Rockingham Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

During the pursuit, Frost allegedly struck a VSP cruiser. However, the agency said no law enforcement were hurt.