Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Police said a teenager was “swatted” while playing video games. Swatting involves a prank call to emergency responders with the goal of getting a large number of armed police to respond.

Officials said someone called 911 to an address along Royerton Drive saying the teen shot and killed his parents, which did not happen.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Brianna Knicely
Police: Woman arrested, charged after deadly shooting in Orange County

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 4.9 million people received first vaccine dose | More than 8.7 million doses administered
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
The community rallied for a new George Wythe High School on Saturday.
Community members demand action on high school construction with ‘Wythe Can’t Wait’ town hall
School Board Chair Mr. Kenneth L. Pritchett and Board Member Mr. Adrian Dance attended the...
New playground in Petersburg made possible by a large donation