Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Police said a teenager was “swatted” while playing video games. Swatting involves a prank call to emergency responders with the goal of getting a large number of armed police to respond.

Officials said someone called 911 to an address along Royerton Drive saying the teen shot and killed his parents, which did not happen.

