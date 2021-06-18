Healthcare Pros
Police identify man who died of injuries at hospital following shooting

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died at the hospital due to his injuries following a shooting in Richmond.

Richmond officers were called around 3:42 p.m. on June 15 to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man on the curb of the roadway with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

The victim, identified as Keyron Haskins, 27, was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

