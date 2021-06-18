Police identify man who died of injuries at hospital following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died at the hospital due to his injuries following a shooting in Richmond.

Richmond officers were called around 3:42 p.m. on June 15 to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man on the curb of the roadway with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

The victim, identified as Keyron Haskins, 27, was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.