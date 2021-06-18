Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for life and three others were injured in gunfire following a triple shooting in Petersburg. Police are looking into whether the quadruple shooting is connected to a homicide last week.

Police first showed up at Virginia Avenue and Melville Street around 9 p.m. Thursday. That’s where a man was shot in the rear and another in the stomach. At least one of those men is fighting for life.

Later, authorities learned a third man had been shot at New Street and Harding Street. Within minutes, a fourth victim showed up to the hospital saying he had also been shot.

Detectives want to know if a homicide on June 8 is in any way connected to Thursday’s quadruple shooting. It was around 10 p.m. on Washington and Spring streets when gunshots rang out, claiming the life of 20-year-old Dazmon Gary.

His mother recently posted to Facebook saying he graduated from high school last year in Emporia, was crowned Homecoming King and had dreams of getting into the music industry. There is no word why he was shot.

There’s no confirmation that Gary’s death is related to Thursday’s violence, but police sources say it’s something they are taking a close look at.

In the meantime, the search for multiple shooters is in full swing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story.

