Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

One person killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover

One person has died. There is no information on how many people are injured.
One person has died. There is no information on how many people are injured.(Brittany Sgro)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called to the crash on I-95 south, just north of Ashland around 10 a.m.

According to the investigation, a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder when the driver of a pick-up hit it from behind. Police say the tractor-trailer had reflective triangles behind it.

Police say one person died in the crash, but have not released the identity. Other people involved were injured but police did not say to what extent.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield
Brianna Knicely
Police: Woman arrested, charged after deadly shooting in Orange County
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police: 4 men shot in Petersburg, at least 1 fighting for life

Latest News

School Board Chair Mr. Kenneth L. Pritchett and Board Member Mr. Adrian Dance attended the...
New playground in Petersburg made possible by a large donation
After his Navy Hill proposal ultimately got rejected, and some lessons learned, these new plans...
Richmond’s Mayor seeks input for City Center plans
It's never too late to start saving for retirement
Here’s why it is never too late to save for retirement
Here’s why it is never too late to save for retirement
Here’s why it is never too late to save for retirement