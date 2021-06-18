One person killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called to the crash on I-95 south, just north of Ashland around 10 a.m.

According to the investigation, a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder when the driver of a pick-up hit it from behind. Police say the tractor-trailer had reflective triangles behind it.

Police say one person died in the crash, but have not released the identity. Other people involved were injured but police did not say to what extent.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.