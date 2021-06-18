News to Know for June 18: George Wythe meeting; Quadruple shooting; Juneteenth events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!

Humidity Returns, Mostly Sunny

Slightly more humid Friday otherwise the heat builds back in for the weekend.

Today will also be mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 90.

Northern Neck Roads Update

While several roads have reopened, four state-maintained roads are still closed following flooding in the Northern Neck.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said several roads will require extensive repairs before they can reopen.

Several roads have reopened, but a few are still closed. (VDOT)

Once more is known, VDOT will announce details on the extent of the work needed to be done and timelines for reopenings. Click here for a list of road closures.

For more information, click here.

Shooting In Petersburg

A man is fighting for life and three others were injured in gunfire following a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.

Police are looking into whether the quadruple shooting is connected to a homicide last week.

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Petersburg. (NBC12)

In the meantime, the search for multiple shooters is in full swing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Bar Fight Stabbing

Richmond Police are investigating after an apparent bar fight ended with two people stabbed.

Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt. (NBC12)

Police arrived on the scene and located two people who were cut with an unknown object.

Police say one of the victims does have life-threatening injuries, the other is expected to be ok.

George Wythe Town Hall Meeting

Richmond’s Mayor is planning to sidestep the school board to expedite the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

Mayor Levar Stoney says on Thursday, his office will begin seeking companies to design the school, in hopes of getting students in a brand new building as soon as possible.

George Wythe High School (NBC12)

Several community rallies have been held to urge the city and school board to work together so a new George Wythe can be built as quickly as possible.

A “Wythe Can’t Wait” community town hall with the Richmond school board and city council members on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street.

More information can be found here.

Last Chance To Choose Virtual Learning

School leaders in Hanover County have approved the reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

Parents will be able to choose whether they want students to learn in-person, or online at home.

Hanover County Public Schools (Hanover County Public Schools)

Those who want to choose virtual learning will need to opt-in by June 18.

For more information, click here.

VEC Phone Appointments

Unemployment benefit woes continue across Virginia, but the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is hoping to answer your questions without making you wait on hold.

(WAVE 3 News)

The VEC is now offering a way to schedule a 20-minute phone call with the agency to discuss unemployment benefit issues. The main problem now, slots are going fast!

As of now in the Richmond area, there are no open appointments in the next year.

Gov. Northam To Speak At Commemoration

Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.

Fort Monroe was the first site where African slaves landed on English-occupied American soil in 1619.

This will be the first year Virginia will recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

The commemoration will begin at 11 a.m. on June 18.

Closures For Juneteenth

City offices will be closed Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.

Richmond City Hall.

Offices will reopen at their regular time on Monday, June 21.

To see which buildings and offices will be closed today, click here.

Juneteenth Celebrations Around Central Va.

June 19, 2021, will mark Virginia’s first official observance of Juneteenth, and localities in Central Virginia are ready to commemorate the state-observed holiday.

(WAFF)

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them nearly two years earlier. Legislators passed a law making the day a paid state holiday in fall 2020.

For a list of Juneteenth celebrations in the region, click here.

Final Thought

My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together - Desmond Tutu

