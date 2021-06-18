New playground in Petersburg made possible by a large donation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school is getting its first playground thanks to a generous donation from an area business.

The $58,855 check was presented at the AMPAC Fine Chemicals Day ceremony at the Petersburg Industrial Park campus to board members and school officials from Petersburg City Public Schools. It will be used to build a playground at Pleasant Lane Elementary School.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to receive this generous donation from AMPAC, Phlow, Civica, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Medicines for All Institute to support our Pleasants Lane students,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “The playground that will be built for the school will be a positive boost for the physical and social-emotional well-being of our students.”

