Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield has been identified.

Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say an SUV was turning left from northbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Happy Hill Road when it was hit by a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was heading south on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The motorcyclist, identified as Argyl Stevens, 71, of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway were closed for several hours.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.