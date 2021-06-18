Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield has been identified.

Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say an SUV was turning left from northbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Happy Hill Road when it was hit by a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was heading south on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The motorcyclist, identified as Argyl Stevens, 71, of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway were closed for several hours.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Richmond Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot.
Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond
Richmond Police are investigating what led up to a bar fight that ended with two people hurt.
Two people injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
Brianna Knicely
Police: Woman arrested, charged after deadly shooting in Orange County

Latest News

The southbound left lane and center lanes are closed.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-95 south in Chesterfield
Body cam footage of a person being rescued from underneath a car in Orange County was recently...
Caught on video: Virginia deputy helps roll vehicle off trapped man second day on job
A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Several roads have reopened, but a few are still closed.
4 roads remain closed in Northern Neck following flooding