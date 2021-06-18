Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam to provide remarks at Juneteenth commemoration in Hampton

Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.

Fort Monroe was the first site where African slaves landed on English-occupied American soil in 1619.

This will be the first year Virginia will recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

The commemoration will begin at 11 a.m. on June 18.

