Front-line workers being recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital nurses
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital nurses
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nurses with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital say their dedication and commitment to nursing excellence is the reason this hospital has attained its fourth consecutive Magnet Recognition.

“We all really pulled together to get the job done and keep each other safe and keep our community safe,” Registered Nurse Amber Campos said.

Campos says she understands the impact COVID-19 has on our loved ones.

“I was there at their bedside for their intubations, there at their bedsides helping to get the technology to work so we could connect them with their families who could not visit,” she said. “It’s been quite a year.”

Now, Campos and her colleagues’ grit is being recognized for achieving higher than the benchmark standard by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program.

“It’s a stamp of approval that we do practice nursing excellence every day,” Registered Nurse Ashley Mawyer said.

SMJH Chief Executive Nurse Johnsa Morris says her team’s work every day is not easy.

“COVID was an unexpected challenge for us,” Morris said. “Nurses perform as heroes in order to help our patients and families achieve the outcomes they need to survive outside of the hospital.”

“It can be stressful. It can make you want to pull your hair out,” Mawyer said.

But it’s the patients that keep her going.

“I enjoy the work that I do, and especially being in a procedural area, that’s not an everyday occurrence for most people. So bringing in that positive friendly vibes so that patient feels more comfortable and the family understand the procedure they just went through,” Mawyer said.

Morris says nurses at SMJH and across the nation should not just be recognized as heroes for their work during the pandemic, but for their work every day.

