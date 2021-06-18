Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Humidity & temperatures climb into the weekend!

Widespread rain holds off until the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slightly more humid today otherwise the heat builds back in for the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT for Monday: Watching POTENTIAL heavy rain from a remnant tropical low that’s currently still in the Gulf.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered late day showers and storms with a cold front. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers early otherwise turning partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Early Rain Chance: 10%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday Forecast: A top-10 weather Day with Sunny skies and low humidity
