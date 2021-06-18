Forecast: Humidity & temperatures climb into the weekend!
Widespread rain holds off until the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slightly more humid today otherwise the heat builds back in for the weekend
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT for Monday: Watching POTENTIAL heavy rain from a remnant tropical low that’s currently still in the Gulf.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered late day showers and storms with a cold front. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers early otherwise turning partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Early Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
