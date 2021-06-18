2 injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after an apparent bar fight ended with two people stabbed.

Police were called to a bar in the 200 block of Giant Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two people were cut with an unknown object.

Police say one of the victims does have life-threatening injuries, the other is expected to be ok.

This is a developing story.

