2 injured in stabbing during Richmond bar fight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after an apparent bar fight ended with two people stabbed.
Police were called to a bar in the 200 block of Giant Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found two people were cut with an unknown object.
Police say one of the victims does have life-threatening injuries, the other is expected to be ok.
This is a developing story.
