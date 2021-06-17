Virginia Employment Commission now scheduling appointments to speak with a representative

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is now offering a way to schedule an appointment to speak with a representative regarding an unemployment claim.

To make an appointment for someone to call you back, click here.

The VEC says appointments are very limited and are not guaranteed to lead to any resolution or payment of claims.

The agency is also urging you to only schedule one appointment.

A VEC representative will be calling based on your appointment time/day.

The VEC is urging you to answer your phone, as the number may show up on caller identification as “restricted” or “unknown”.

Staff will attempt to call one time and if there is no answer, they will try one additional time and then will move onto other appointments.

Alternatively, you may also call the customer contact center at 1 (866) 832-2363.

Please note, wait times in the customer contact center may be long due to high call volumes.

