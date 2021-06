RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission will be holding a large virtual hiring event for the greater Richmond area.

The ‘Live, Love and Work In Virginia!’ event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17.

To register, click here.

