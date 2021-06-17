Trendy gift ideas for dad this Father’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been quite a year, and if you want to find something unique or special for a dad, grandfather, stepdad, or father figure you love, here are a few ideas that might help you out this Father’s Day.

Portofino Wine Messenger Bag

According to the seller, the bag is roomy enough to hold a full reservoir and all your essentials such as wallets, your cellphone and even a laptop. The bag can handle any size of items while giving your shoulder comfort.

The hidden reservoir is insulated and will keep your drink cool for hours. It is also BPA-free to keep the environment healthy.

The retail price is $79.99, but the bag is currently on sale.

To purchase this item, click here.

Rawlogy

Rawlogy is a company that makes cool cork stress balls and massage rollers which are great for sore, tired or tense muscles.

These ultralight, eco-friendly, ethically produced, and travel-ready, cork massage balls and rollers offer a premium self-massage experience wherever dad might be. Whether he’s hiking, traveling is back in the office or at home, Rawlogy allows dad to de-stress and relieve tension in those sore, tired, aching and or stressed muscles. Now he can roll out quads, calves and even shoulders while on the hiking trail with these compact massage balls made from upcycled cork.

The smallest weighs just .7 ounces and is worth more than its weight in gold when muscle soreness kicks in.

The price for the stress balls and massage rollers ranges from $35 and up, which depends on product pairings. For more information, click here.

AndCollar

Dads are going to LOVE men’s dress shirts that do not stain, are wrinkle-free and also sustainable!

The people behind AndCollar have perfected the art of fabric and fashion. From ties and dress shirts to slacks and even shoes, AndCollar has married fashion and function with their incredible lineup of clothes that are perfect for work and travel.

The best part is there is no more worrying about wrinkles, sweat or other stains because the fabric is stain-free and wrinkle resistant. Also, each shirt is made using the equivalent of 15 recycled plastic bottles!

The price of ties ais $15, while the price of shirts can either be $40 or vary. For more information, click here.

Family Tree DNA

Family Tree DNA is home to one of the world’s largest genealogical DNA databases.

With the simple swab of a cheek, in 6 weeks’ time, your dad can find out his unique ethnic origins, locate relatives dating back hundreds of years with 99.9% accuracy and so much more. A Family Tree DNA genealogy test this Father’s Day is a gift that will last a lifetime!

Family tree DNA tests cost $79. For more information, click here.

Remember, there are plenty of ways to celebrate dad that doesn’t involve a purchase.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.