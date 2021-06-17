Thursday Forecast: A top-10 weather Day with Sunny skies and low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather continues for a couple more days with low humidity!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. High around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT for Next Monday Watching POTENTIAL heavy rain and wind from a remnant tropical low that’s currently still in the Gulf.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and storms possible. Could be heavy. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of late day showers and storms with a cold front. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

