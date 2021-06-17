Store clerk shot in drive-by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a convenience store clerk was shot in a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s north side.

Officers were called to the Six Points Convenience Store on 2nd Ave. just after midnight Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Police say a dark colored Crown Victoria pulled up to the store and fired one shot.

The clerk inside was hit in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

Police are still looking for the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

