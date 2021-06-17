Healthcare Pros
Sen. Kaine: ‘Now is the time’ to fix Affordable Care Act

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is applauding the US Supreme Court for its ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act.

The court announced that ruling Thursday morning.

It’s the third time the Supreme Court has struck down a challenge to Obamacare.

Sen. Kaine acknowledges the law is not perfect, but says he would rather fix the current law than replace it.

“Now is the time that we should be focusing our energy on fixing and improving the law, not wasting more energy trying to take it away from millions of people,” Kaine told reporters Thursday.

The Affordable Care Act has been in place since 2010 and helps insure around 20 million people each year.

