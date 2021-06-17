Healthcare Pros
Richmond/Henrico health officials warn about drop in childhood immunizations

Health leaders are already encouraging families to begin thinking about the next school year,...
Health leaders are already encouraging families to begin thinking about the next school year, and getting their child's immunizations up to date now.
By Henry Graff
Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the last day of school for students in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Hopewell, and Colonial Heights. But health leaders are already encouraging families to begin thinking about the next school year, and getting their child’s immunizations up to date now.

“Areas of low vaccination we have are seeing a surge unfortunately a resurgence of sorts. For instance measles and mumps,” said LaWanda Dunn, RHHD Population Health Nurse Supervisor.

A host of childhood shots are required to attend public school in Virginia. In the Fall of 2019, about 96% of public schools kids had adequate vaccines. In the Fall of 2020, the rate dropped to about 88%.

“There’s been a lot of factors that affect children’s access to health care in the last year of course the pandemic and schools being virtual,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

The concern is prompting the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to offer up those traditional vaccines to children at three sites every week where they can also get a COVID-19 vaccine, if they are aged 12 and up.

“Parents should definitely be, especially parents of rising kindergartners and seventh graders, you should definitely check in with their school or school nurse and a pediatrician to see if their child is up to date on vaccines for school entry,” said Dunn.

Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for those under 12 years of age, the health district says parents will be able get a vaccine for their child through a pharmacy, their own doctor and at school.

“Partnering again with our schools to figure out what options work best for them. The same need to have parental consent will exist and the same need to have an adult with that child when they get vaccinated and the same need for education so that our children feel like they understand what’s happening and what a vaccine would be used for,” said Popovich.

Meanwhile, doctors and pharmacies are ordering fewer childhood vaccines because of the drop in demand. Currently orders are down 14%, but that’s expected to change as we get back to our routine lives again.

