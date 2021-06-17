Healthcare Pros
Richmond community pools return for summer season

Hotchkiss field pool in Richmond
Hotchkiss field pool in Richmond
By Terrance Dixon
Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a school year like no other, kids are ready to get out and enjoy the summer.

Now, many community pools are gearing up for the big return, so grab the bathing suit, towels and sunscreen because the community pools around Richmond are opening soon.

Currently, only four out of seven pools are open, but starting June 9, all seven outdoor pools will be open full-time for people to enjoy.

“This weekend is our opening weekend, very exciting,” said Jerrod Booker, recreation services supervisor for the City of Richmond.

Due to the pandemic last year, community pools weren’t able to open up, but this year Richmond Parks and Recreation Department decided to open earlier than usual on weekends starting on Memorial Day weekend.

“Every weekend has been pretty nice, and we’ve had packed houses with families coming out to swim with their kids,” Booker said.

Starting Saturday, the real fun begins as students are out of school, and the pools are going to be open seven days a week until Labor Day.

“I’m so happy to welcome people back and have the kids back in the community; we have so many things planned for everybody,” said Booker.

However, before people can take a dip in the pool to cool off, there are new safety guidelines in place.

“At our facilities right now, we’re asking that when you’re out in community areas or locker rooms or pool deck that you make sure you exercise some form of social distancing,” Booker said. “If you want to wear a mask we welcome you to wear a mask, and if you don’t, we’ll still welcome you into the facility.”

To help with crowd control in the pool, there will be a cap on capacity.

“For each lifeguard were only going to be allowing probably 20 to 25 people to try to help encourage some form of distancing in the water,” said Booker.

So as the thermometer climbs, signaling summer’s arrival, many of these pools are ready for people to dive in for some fun.

“Sticking that big toe in the water, getting that nice chill, doing a cannonball, splashing water with your kids and friends, it’s just a good time all around,” Booker said.

Richmond Parks and Recreation Department encourages people to stay with their family or group that they came with while swimming.

For more information on the community pools, click here.

