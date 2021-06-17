Police: Woman arrested, charged after deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Orange County.

On June 16 around 7 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible shooting located at Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville, Va.

After arriving on the scene, deputies located James Manning, 36, who died from a gunshot wound.

According to an investigation conducted by Virginia State Police, Brianna Cole Knicely was identified as a suspect in the shooting. An APB was issued to the surrounding counties for Knicely’s whereabouts.

On the morning of June 17, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Knicely’s vehicle.

Police say Knicely returned to Orange County where she was charged with:

2nd-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Knicely is being held in the Central Va Regional Jail under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

