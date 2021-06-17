Police: Woman arrested, charged after deadly shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Orange County.
On June 16 around 7 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible shooting located at Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville, Va.
After arriving on the scene, deputies located James Manning, 36, who died from a gunshot wound.
According to an investigation conducted by Virginia State Police, Brianna Cole Knicely was identified as a suspect in the shooting. An APB was issued to the surrounding counties for Knicely’s whereabouts.
On the morning of June 17, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Knicely’s vehicle.
Police say Knicely returned to Orange County where she was charged with:
- 2nd-Degree Murder
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
Knicely is being held in the Central Va Regional Jail under no bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.