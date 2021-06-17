‘Please help me’: Video captures Virginia deputies rolling car off person

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are being hailed as heroes after rolling a car off a person trapped under it.

On June 3, 2021, the county’s sheriff’s office dispatched Sergeant John Berry and Deputy Jacob Ganoe to a motor vehicle accident on Zoar Road.

When they arrived, they found a person trapped beneath an overturned car. The person, bloody and visibly in distress, pleaded to the officers, “please help me.”

Body camera footage of the incident was recently shared on the office’s Facebook page.

The deputies told the person that more help was on the way and that it would only be a few more minutes.

As the person continued to plead, Sgt. Berry and Dep. Ganoe decided to not wait for help and roll the car off the person themselves.

Together they shoved the car off the person. The person, visibly relieved, tried to get up. The deputies instructed the person to lay down and informed him that EMS was on the way.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

NBC12 reporter A.J. Nwoko is talking to the heroes and will have more on the story tonight at 11 p.m.

